PA House Members Request Regular Session To Consider Measure

HARRISBURG – In an effort to advance Senate Bill 1, a group of House lawmakers sent a letter to House Speaker, Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi making an official request to immediately call the House into regular session to consider the legislation. Senate Bill 1 proposes a constitutional amendment which would create a two-year window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits. If approved by the General Assembly, the question would be put before the voters via a ballot referendum in May. Senate Bill 1 also includes two other proposed constitutional amendments related to voter ID and the disapproval of a governor’s regulations. While all three proposed constitutional amendments are included in Senate Bill 1, when placed on the ballot each constitutional amendment would be listed separately for voters to decide. Gov. Tom Wolf called the House into special session last week to consider the legislation, but no action has been taken to date.You can read the letter to the House Speaker by clicking on the picture below.

