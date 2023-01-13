PA House Speaker’s Workgroup Members Announced

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker, Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi announced members of the Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward: The workgroup is charged with breaking partisan gridlock and proposing a path forward to finally provide justice to survivors of childhood sexual abuse. The workgroup will consist of three Republicans and three Democrats. The Republicans selected are Reps. Paul Schemel of Franklin County; Jason Ortitay of Allegheny/Washington Counties; and Valerie Gaydos of Allegheny County. The Democrat members are Reps. Morgan Cephas of Philadelphia County; Peter Schweyer of Lehigh County; and Tim Briggs of Montgomery County. The workgroup will organize on Tuesday, January 17 and meet regularly until a path forward is reached.