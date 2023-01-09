PA House Speaker Supports Special Session

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s new House Speaker, Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi is moving to make his major policy goal regarding victims of child sexual abuse to be the chamber’s urgent priority. Rozzi backed Gov. Tom Wolf’s call of an immediate special session to consider a constitutional amendment that would give child sexual abuse victims a two-year window in which to file otherwise time-barred lawsuits. Rozzi says no other legislation will be considered until the proposal passes. House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says a special session devoted to that single topic is not warranted. Cutler added, “We can do this work in regular session, while also addressing other urgent needs the people of PA expect us to address in a timely manner.” Senate GOP leaders also called the special session unnecessary.