PA House Speaker Pushes Same-Day Voter Registration/Widely Available Early Voting

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s House Speaker said that qualified residents should be able to register to vote at polling places on the day of elections, and that early voting centers should be open for two weeks beforehand. Philadelphia County Rep. Joanna McClinton also wants to establish early voting centers for all legally registered voters to use. The measures were part of a wider package of election changes proposed in the last two-year session, but like many such proposals it died in the politically divided Legislature. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman of Indiana County responded to McClinton’s proposal by saying “a lot can happen if we get Voter ID as a Constitutional Amendment.” Lawmakers also did not act to move the day of this year’s PA‘s spring primary, scheduled for April 23, so the date remains in conflict with the first day of Passover.