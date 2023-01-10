PA House Speaker Calls For “Work Group”

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Speaker of the PA House is canceling sessions for the rest of the week after failing to reach a deal on his primary legislative priority. Lawmakers were in Harrisburg on Monday as part of a hastily called special session designed to speed passage of new rules for certain lawsuits over child sexual abuse claims. But after the session got off to a slow start, House Speaker, Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County said he will be setting up a six-person “working group” to help him advance the lawsuit amendment and “fix the workings” of government.