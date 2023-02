PA House Returns To Session

HARRISBURG – The PA House is scheduled to return to session today. PA House Speaker, Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi has said that the House is to vote on operating rules and on a proposal to give child sex abuse victims a legal window to sue their abusers. Rozzi was a child sexual abuse victim. Democrats hold a 102-101 majority in the state House. House Republicans have been critical of Rozzi for not opening the House until now in order to get the chamber back to work.