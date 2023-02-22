PA House Returns To Session

HARRISBURG(AP) – PA House Democrats are putting their majority status to work in shutting down Republican efforts to make changes to legislation designed to let victims of childhood sexual abuse file otherwise outdated lawsuits. After the Democrat winners of three Pittsburgh-area special elections were sworn in on Tuesday, the chamber began work on legislation for a two-year “window” for child sexual abuse lawsuits. Three special elections earlier this month gave Democrats a 102-101 margin in the chamber. Their leaders are hoping for a final House vote later this week. Republicans say Democrats are wielding the majority to prevent amendments and constrain debate.