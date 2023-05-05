PA House Republicans Offer Keystone Commitment

HARRISBURG – As Pennsylvanians deal with the impacts of inflation, failing schools, and economic uncertainty, House Republican leaders announced the Keystone Commitment, a platform for success focusing on issues affecting all Pennsylvanians. House GOP Leader, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County said the Keystone Commitment is centered around four cornerstones: A thriving economy, affordable living, safe communities, and a child-first, family-focused education experience. The Keystone Commitment will remain a primary focus of policy decisions and legislative efforts throughout this session, and serve as a platform all Pennsylvanians can join and follow. More information is available at KeystoneCommitment.com.