PA House Republicans Introduce Anti-Looting Legislation

HARRISBURG – In the wake of recent rampant and violent looting in Philadelphia that caused significant property damage and loss, PA House Republicans are unveiling a package of anti-looting legislation that will increase penalties on looters, put additional teeth in juvenile curfews, crackdown on social media coordination of looting, and enhance penalties for those looting state property, including liquor stores. PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler said Pennsylvanians want safe communities and he’s proud to see House Republicans step up and further their Keystone Commitment by introducing this four bill package to make our streets safer. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support for the legislation.