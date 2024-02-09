PA House Republicans Establish Al Legislative Policy Task Force

HARRISBURG – An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Opportunity Task Force comprised of House GOP lawmakers has been formed to engage with experts and stakeholders to inform future legislative policy decisions and appropriate safeguards relating to artificial intelligence. PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler said, “It is our responsibility to thread the delicate needle between protecting our citizens from misuse and abuse of AI while at the same time embracing the spirit of ingenuity and entrepreneurship that opened this new frontier.” He added we need to utilize AI in order to achieve what is so important to all of us – a thriving economy, affordable living, safe communities, and family-centered opportunities for our children to learn, grow and thrive. The Task Force will develop guiding principles and standards by which it will operate, view its role as ongoing, and provide periodic reports and recommendations as it deems most effective.