PA House Republicans Call For Passage Of Tax Cut Plan

HARRISBURG – PA House Republicans are calling on House Democrats to call up for a vote – without amendment or partisan gimmicks – the bipartisan PA Senate-passed tax cut plan that would reduce the Personal Income Tax from 3.07% to 2.8% and eliminate the Gross Receipts Tax on electricity. House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler said passage of the tax cut plan, which would put more money in the pockets of every Pennsylvanian, starkly contrasts with Democrats’ vision of more government spending on more programs. Cutler said, “While Bidenflation continues to be a problem, we cannot join Democratic leaders in looking at the reserves, the surplus, and the budgetary security we have built up as license to double down on government bloat.” A state House version of the tax cut plan will be introduced by Washington County Reps. Tim O’Neal and Josh Kail with support from the entire House Republican leadership team.