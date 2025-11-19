PA House Republican Leaders Demand Investigation

HARRISBURG – In the wake of the news that an Uzbeki national illegal immigrant with ties to terrorism obtained a PA CDL with a REAL ID indication, PA House Republican Caucus leaders sent a letter to Attorney General Dave Sunday and Auditor General Tim DeFoor demanding an investigation of PA’s driver’s license, REAL ID, and voter registration systems to find out how this happened and prevent reoccurrence. The leaders said, “Illegal immigrants with alleged ties to terrorism should not be getting a PA driver’s license in any form, obtaining a REAL ID, or having the opportunity to vote as part of automatic voter registration. Pennsylvanians are rightly demanding answers as to how this happened and what is being done to stop this from happening in the future, and those answers are best obtained by the Attorney General and Auditor General using the powers of their offices to hold the Shapiro administration accountable.” You can read their complete letter by clicking on the photo below.