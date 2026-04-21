PA House Rep. Reports On SNAP Work Requirement Enforcement

HARRISBURG – Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon), Republican chair of the House Human Services Committee, reports the committee held an informational hearing to discuss the impacts of federal legislation, H.R. 1, often called the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” on Pennsylvania’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). As of Sept. 1, 2025, the bill expanded work requirements to able-bodied adults between the ages 18 and 64 without a dependent child under 14. Recipients must work, volunteer or attend a certified educational or workforce program at least 20 hours per week to remain eligible. No cuts were made to benefit amounts. Rep. Heffley said, “This isn’t about punishing people in need, but encouraging independence. Many employers are looking for workers and nonprofits welcome volunteers. The requirements help build skills and pathways to self-sufficiency.”