PA House Passes Legislation To Complete Overdue Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrats who control the PA House are making another attempt to send hundreds of millions of dollars to four PA universities and get around a partisan dispute that has stalled the money from passing. The funding was part of a flurry of activity tying up loose ends for the state’s $45 billion budget, which dragged three months into the fiscal year without all of the elements of the spending plan in place. The universities – Penn State, Temple, University of Pittsburgh, and Lincoln University – are to receive about $643 million total, an increase of about 7% from last year. The bills now go on to the state Senate. The House adjourned after a busy week, and both chambers are scheduled to return to session on Oct. 16.