PA House Panel Tackles Need For Energy

HARRISBURG – The PA House Energy Committee held a public meeting to discuss two bills that address the need for more energy. House Bill 2223 would require electric utilities to evaluate and consider the use of advanced transmission technologies on new and existing service lines. It will not prevent utilities from building new transmission lines, but require them to first consider modern, cost-effective solutions, such as advanced conductors, grid-enhancing technologies, or power-flow controls that can increase capacity on new and existing transmission lines. House Bill 2264 would establish a “virtual power plant or VPP” program in the state. A VPP is a collection of distributed energy sources such as rooftop solar, battery storage, and smart appliances found in homes, businesses, and commercial buildings. When aggregated and remotely managed, the VPP can conserve energy or generate electricity to relieve grid stress during peak demand, such as a hot summer day. VPPs provide a more affordable and sustainable alternative, helping to save money, avoid blackouts, and improve energy resilience for the future. States like New York, Maryland, and Massachusetts have already enacted policies to support VPPs.