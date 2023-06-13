PA House Panel Hears Concerns Over Energy Tax Implementation

HARRISBURG – The PA House Republican Policy Committee held a hearing to spotlight the adverse effects associated with the $663 million energy tax in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s and House Democrats’ budget proposal for the next fiscal year. The President and CEO of the PA Manufacturers’ Association, David Taylor questioned the claim that it’s a fee and said that such a tax can only come from lawmakers. PA state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, Greg Moreland testified that the energy tax will result in higher costs for businesses and energy consumers. According to the Independent Fiscal Office – a nonpartisan agency designed to provide revenue projections and analysis for use in the state budget process – the tax would increase electricity rates by nearly four times. Lawmakers say the energy tax known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative or RGGI will kill family-sustaining jobs and prosperity, which will lead to more people leaving PA.