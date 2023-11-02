PA House Panel Examines Legalized Marijuana

HARRISBURG – A PA House Health Subcommittee held a hearing on legalizing recreational marijuana in PA. The session heard from supporters and opponents of legalization. Supporters want marijuana legalized and taxed to raise revenue for the state while opponents have raised concerns over the health and safety dangers caused by the drug. PA Family Institute’s Director of Communications, Dan Bartkowiak says “Choosing bigger government to regulate the marketing and sale of marijuana, an addictive and harmful drug, for non-medical use would put more PA citizens at risk. Science and evidence shows that our roads, our schools, and our workplaces would be less safe. It is why so many major medical associations collectively oppose non-medical marijuana legalization. More Pennsylvanians, particularly our young people, would suffer from the many costs of legalizing industrialized, high potency marijuana for retail sale in our communities.”