PA House Panel Examines Electronic Licenses

HARRISBURG – The PA House Transportation Committee held an informational hearing on a bill establishing electronic driver’s licenses and ID cards in PA. House Bill 1247 would give PA motorists the option of downloading a digitized version of a PA driver’s license through a mobile app offered by the PennDOT. The app would not eliminate the driver’s responsibility to have a hard copy of the license, but allows for a modern method of showing proof. The bill is comparable to insurance providers who are now providing online insurance cards easily downloadable in order to provide proof of coverage. Under the bill, PennDOT would develop an app that provides users with a copy (front and back) of their license. It will also allow for mobile state ID cards to be created and allow PennDOT to apply a reasonable fee for the download, renewal, and updating of the license.