PA House Panel Approves Higher Minimum Wage

HARRISBURG – The PA House Labor and Industry Committee approved, along party lines, a bill hiking the state’s minimum wage. House Bill 1500 would increase the minimum wage in PA from $7.25 to $11 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2024. The rate would jump to $13 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2025; $15 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2026, and indexed to inflation thereafter. There would be annual cost-of-living increases beginning in 2027. The bill also sets the minimum wage for tipped workers at 60% of the hourly minimum wage. The measure now goes to the full state House.