PA House Panel Approves Consumer Related Bills

HARRISBURG – A consumer related bill was approved by the PA House Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee. House Bill 1615 would set energy efficiency and water conservation standards for new residential and commercial appliances sold in PA. The bill goes to the full state House. The committee also heard testimony on House Bill 1977 which would require businesses to clearly post notice of any surcharges on credit and debit card transactions in a location easily visible to consumers. They also heard testimony on House Bill 2186 which would help protect consumers from gift card scams by requiring retailers to post signs warning consumers about these scams and train employees on how to identify and respond to gift card fraud.