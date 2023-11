PA House Panel Approves Bill Ending Death Penalty

HARRISBURG – The PA House Judiciary Committee approved legislation which would end the death penalty in PA. If House Bill 999 is enacted into law, PA would become the 24th state to abolish the death penalty. A moratorium on the death penalty was implemented by Gov. Tom Wolf in February 2015 and Gov. Josh Shapiro extended the moratorium this past February and called on the General Assembly to abolish the death penalty. The bill now moves to the full state House.