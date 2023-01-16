Lawmakers Require Resignation Of Felony Convicted PA Elected Officials

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon is partnering with Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, also of Philadelphia, to introduce a constitutional amendment that would require elected officials to resign upon conviction of a felony. Solomon says public servants must be held to the highest of standards and Pennsylvanians deserve elected officials they can rely on. They lose all of that once the individual is convicted of a crime. Kenyatta said citizens put their trust in their lawmakers and deserve to be represented by honorable, law-abiding officials. Under current case law, an elected official does not have to resign until they are formally sentenced.