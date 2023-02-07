PA House Lockdown Holds Back High Energy Solutions

HARRISBURG – Following a Monday hearing on rising energy costs in PA, House Republican Policy Committee Chairman, Rep. Joshua Kail of Beaver & Washington Counties is pushing PA House Speaker, Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi to open the state House so legislators can begin working on policies that lower energy prices to help alleviate families and employers laboring to make ends meet. Kail said PA is an energy-rich state, but our families, small businesses, and our economy are struggling because they are paying too much to heat their homes, keep their lights on, and fuel their cars to get to work. We need invest in our energy economy so we can lower energy costs and help PA families make ends meet. We need to get back to business in Harrisburg to move these issues forward.