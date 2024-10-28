PA House Leader Reacts To Voter Registration Fraud Investigation

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler responded to the Lancaster County voter registration fraud investigation. Cutler said, “Pennsylvanians have demanded our elections be secure, safe, and accurate, and I applaud the work by the Lancaster County Board of Elections and the district attorney’s office to catch and root out fraud in our election process. As Lancaster County sets voter registration records this year, these devoted individuals are protecting the integrity of every vote cast in our county. The commitment of the Board of Elections staff and volunteers deserves special recognition as this comes just days after Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt made unwarranted accusations against our county. Meanwhile, Schmidt’s own ‘Election Threats Task Force’ has provided nothing to try and address this now-known threat that could go far beyond our county borders. Cutler added, “This investigation serves as a stark reminder of the lengths criminals are willing to go to try and impact our electoral process. I am proud to stand with our county leaders and my fellow House Republicans who have consistently pushed for additional security and integrity measures to protect and count every legal vote in our Commonwealth.”