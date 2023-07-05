PA House Lawmakers Return To Session

HARRISBURG – The PA House is scheduled to return to session today. The Commonwealth is operating without an approved state budget for the new fiscal year which started July 1. Both the state House and Senate passed their own separate budget proposals. A huge point of contention is $100 million to offer scholarships to students in the Commonwealth’s lowest-performing schools so they can access better educational opportunities. The new program is backed by Republican lawmakers and Gov. Josh Shapiro, but opposed by Democrat lawmakers. Democrats have also pushed for more funding for public schools in light of a February court decision that found PA’s system of funding public schools violates the constitutional rights of students in poorer districts.