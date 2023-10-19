PA House Lawmaker Seeks PA Senate Seat

HARRISBURG – A Dauphin County state representative has announced a run for the PA Senate. Rep. Patty Kim plans to run for the seat in the 15th Senatorial District. The Democrat said, “This is my home and this county has shaped my adult life. I know intimately the issues facing my neighbors here because they are the people I live next door to, do community projects with, see at the grocery store, restaurants and worship with.” Kim said she will not seek re-election in her House seat. Currently, Republican Sen. John DiSanto represents the 15th Senatorial District and he is serving his second term.