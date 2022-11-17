PA House Impeaches Philadelphia Prosecutor

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA House has voted to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. He faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office. Krasner’s impeachment comes over progressive policies that he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. The vote sets the stage for what would be the first PA Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades. Republicans have a 29-21 majority in the state Senate that will become a 28-22 majority early next year, and a two-thirds vote would be required to remove Krasner. It’s unclear when the Senate trial will happen, as the two-year legislative session wraps up at the end of November.