PA House Headed Back To Session

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker, Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi says his Workgroup To Move PA Forward will be preparing a final report to Democrat and Republican leaders to get the chamber “back on track.” The bipartisan group held four meetings across the state. The House will return to session Feb. 21 and immediately adopting operating rules and getting both a constitutional amendment and the statute window adjustment through the House to protect those impacted by child sexual abuse.