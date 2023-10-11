PA House GOP Leaders Support Israel

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican leaders are standing in solidarity with the Israeli people as civilian violence by Hamas, which began on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, continues to escalate. “We strongly condemn terrorism against America’s closest ally, the nation of Israel. As terrorists have invaded their sovereign borders, taken hostages, and launched offensive weapons that have killed more than 900 innocent Israelis and injured thousands more, Israel deserves America’s strong support. These are immoral actions that call for bipartisan denunciation. Our prayers are with those who suffered the atrocities of these acts of terror.”