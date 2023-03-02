PA House GOP Calls For Zabel Resignation

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican leaders are calling on Delaware County Rep. Mike Zabel to resign after reports of sexual harassment. They say in 2018, House Democrats said, “Anyone accused of a credible violation like this should resign their position.” Now that a member of their caucus has been credibly accused of multiple and serious incidents of sexual harassment, Republicans hope that Democrats would join in calling on Zabel to resign. The GOP leaders add that recent news reports and additional accusations have made it clear that generations of House Democratic leadership have known of Zabel’s actions, but chose to ignore and cover up his behavior instead of taking action to protect women at the Capitol. The fact that a serial predator was knowingly allowed to harass other women within the halls of the Capitol and elsewhere is shameful behavior.