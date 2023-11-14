PA House Democrats Introduce Eviction Record Sealing Legislation

HARRISBURG – Several PA House Democrats highlighted a bill that would seal some records in certain cases such as no-fault evictions. According to the legislators, as soon as an eviction is filed, it becomes a permanent mark on someone’s background, making harder to find housing. The record remains even if the case was withdrawn, the tenant endured domestic violence, or the court found in favor of the tenant. Evictions disrupt workforce development and strain existing social support systems throughout the state.House Bill 1769 would help give PA renters a fair chance at finding housing by establishing procedures for limited access to eviction records. In cases where the tenant has been determined to be at fault by a judge, the records would remain public access, just like any other record.