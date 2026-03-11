PA House Democrats Again Fail To Pass Save Women’s Sports Act

HARRISBURG – Democrats on the PA House Judiciary Committee have re-referred the Save Women’s Sports Act – Senate Bill 9 – to the PA House Children and Youth Committee. This is the third time House Democrats avoided a vote on the legislation using procedural maneuvers. Bill supporters say allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports goes against Title IX, which was created more than 50 years ago to open doors for female athletes. An overwhelming number of Pennsylvanians have voiced their opposition to allowing genetic males into girls’ locker rooms and onto playing fields where women are competing against women. Senate Bill 9 passed the state Senate with bipartisan support last year.