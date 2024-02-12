PA House Control Bounces Around

HARRISBURG (AP) -The balance of power in the PA House is back to the Democrats after a Republican lawmaker resigned. Rep. Joe Adams of Pike County resigned on Friday, leaving the state House at a 101-100 Democrat majority. A Democrat resignation last year had the House deadlocked at 101-101, and a special election tomorrow will fill that vacancy. The candidates are Democrat Jim Prokopiak and Republican Candace Cabanas. Prokopiak is an attorney from Levittown and has served on the Pennsbury School Board since 2021. Cabanas of Fairless Hills is a political newcomer who has worked in the home health care and hospitality industries. The winner will replace Democrat Rep. John Galloway, who was elected to a judgeship. A special election for Adams’ seat will be set as early as two months from now. Adams’ seat in the northeastern part of the state, and has trended Republican.