PA House Committee Holds Hearing on Pregnancy Resource Centers

HARRISBURG – The PA House Republican Policy Committee held a hearing to discuss the role of pregnancy resource centers and the support they give. Two women who lead such centers, along with several of the families they have served, offered testimony before the panel. Jill Hartman, Executive Director for Lancaster’s “A Woman’s Concern” told lawmakers that women who become pregnant unexpectedly need to know that there are places they can go for help, despite efforts by Planned Parenthood and pro-abortion state lawmakers to eliminate funding for pregnancy resource centers. Clients of the pregnancy resource centers testified before the committee on how the facilities provided them with the emotional and material support they needed when they most needed it. While the clients are predominantly young women, the centers also recognize the crucial role of their male partners and provide programs to help and support them as well.