PA House Committee Approves Voter Intimidation Protection Bill

HARRISBURG – The PA House Judiciary Committee reported out legislation which would amend the state’s Election Code to clarify and make explicit that law enforcement officers are prohibited from being within 100 feet of a polling location on Election Day. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta says the statements and actions from the current federal administration have necessitated clarifying a nearly centuries old commonsense prohibition on law enforcement presence on Election Day. Bill supporters added that Pennsylvanians have the right to vote, free from interference and intimidation. This bill clarifies and reinforces that right. House Bill 2758 now heads to the full state House for consideration.