PA House Committee Advances Constitutional Amendment On Privatizing Liquor Sales

HARRISBURG– The PA House Liquor Control Committee has approved a constitutional amendment aiming to privatize the sale of liquor in PA. Currently, PA is both the seller and the regulator of alcohol In 2016, the General Assembly passed legislation to privatize the sale of wine and spirits, but ultimately, it was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. In order to implement the proposed constitutional amendment, the legislation will need to be passed in identical form in two consecutive legislative sessions. It would then be placed on the ballot for PA voters to decide. If it is adopted by the voters, the amendment would take effect in 18 months. House Bill 2272 heads to the full House for consideration.