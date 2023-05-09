PA House Battle Hinges On Philly Suburbs

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrats are clinging to a one-seat PA House majority, but that could change when voters fill a suburban Philadelphia vacancy next week. At stake in the Delaware County special election is whether Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro will have at least one chamber to aid his agenda going into the final month of budget negotiations. The result could also affect a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion. Democrat Heather Boyd and Republican Katie Ford are seeking a seat that became open when Democrat Rep. Mike Zabel resigned in March, a week after a lobbyist accused him by name of sexual harassment. If Ford wins, and if Republicans hold on to a central PA seat in the Sunbury area as widely expected, the House chamber will return to GOP control.