PA House Back To 101-101 Partisan Split

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA House is back to a 101-101 partisan split after the resignation of Bucks County Democrat Rep. John Galloway. That will tee up another special election to determine the chamber’s majority early next year. A special election will be held Feb. 13. In the interim, the chamber has scheduled no voting days for January and February while being deadlocked. Meanwhile, Dauphin County Republican Rep. Joe Kerwin will be on extended leave while deployed to East Africa in the Army National Guard. It will leave the Republican Party at 101 lawmakers, but he will not cast votes while deployed.