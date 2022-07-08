PA House Approves Spending Plan

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers in Harrisburg are trying to wrap up the state budget a week after the annual spending plan was due to be completed when the state’s fiscal year ended on June 30. The House passed a main budget bill Thursday after representatives were briefed on the details. House GOP Caucus leaders touted the spending plan for how it would affect transportation, police, Chesapeake Bay improvements, and election operations. PA House Speaker, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County called it a good spending plan saying the budget responsibly saves money, it responsibly invests money, and while planning for today, it also plans for tomorrow. K-12 education spending would go up by more than a half-billion dollars. You can see details of the proposed spending plan by clicking on the photo below. Both legislative chambers could wrap up budget negotiations later today.