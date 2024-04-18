PA House Approves Motorcycle Bill Allowing Headphones

HARRISBURG – A bill which would update PA’s vehicle code to allow motorcyclists to wear headphones or helmets with built-in headphone capabilities has passed the state House. Bill sponsor, Rep. Zach Mako of Lehigh & Northampton Counties said state law needs modernized to better reflect the times. With the widespread usage of wireless headsets, earbuds and earphones, and Bluetooth communication built into helmets, we should not criminalize those who use the most up-to-date products that are widely accepted by the motorcycling community. House Bill 538 allows motorcycle operators to wear or use one or more headphones, earphones or protective headgear with the same capabilities. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.