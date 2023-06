PA House Approves Minimum Wage Hike

HARRISBURG – PA House lawmakers approved a measure that would raise the minimum wage. House Bill 1500 would gradually increase the minimum wage from $7.25 to $11 in 2024, then to $13 in 2025, and finally to $15 in 2026. The bill ties future increases to inflation, which sponsors say mirrors action taken by 15 other states. It has an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled state Senate. PA‘s minimum wage is set at the federal minimum of $7.25, and was last increased in 2009.