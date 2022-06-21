PA House Approves Bill Decriminalizing Fentanyl Test Strips

HARRISBURG – The PA House advanced legislation that would no longer classify as illegal paraphernalia the test strips that help users identify fentanyl and other potentially deadly chemicals. House Bill 1393 would amend the state’s Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act. It would help prevent deadly overdoses by removing fentanyl test strips from the definition of “drug paraphernalia” which are prohibited and carry serious penalties. Supporters say the change in law will help drug users avoid overdoses by testing for fentanyl without the risk of being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The bill now goes to the state Senate.