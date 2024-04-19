PA House 100th District Republican Candidates Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features the Republican candidates running for the PA House in Lancaster County’s 100th Legislative District. The incumbent, Rep. Bryan Cutler and the challenger, Dave Nissley, discuss their views on a wide variety of issues impacting residents in the district such as election integrity, term limits, legalization of recreational marijuana, funding of education in PA, and much more. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.” Links to their respective campaign websites can be found by clicking on their photos below.