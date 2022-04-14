PA Home Health Care Measure Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would make permanent two health care regulations waived during the COVID-19 pandemic has passed the PA House unanimously. Prior to the pandemic, non-physician practitioners were unable to order or oversee orders for home health care services. Additionally, registered nurses were not able to perform remote visits to patients in need of home health care. Due to great need, those regulations were waived during the pandemic. House Bill 2401 would make those exceptions permanent, so health care services are more accessible to those individuals who cannot leave their homes to obtain care or treatment.