PA Helps Expansion Of Lancaster County Company

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that the Commonwealth is investing $3.5 million to support the expansion of cookie maker Taylor Chip in Lancaster County. The company’s $15.1 million expansion project will include the creation of at least 35 new, full-time jobs and retention of an additional 23 jobs statewide. Taylor Chip will build a new, 25,000-square-foot facility at its existing location at 1780 Columbia Avenue in West Hempfield Township. The new facility will allow the company to expand its cookie manufacturing operation and add ice cream production capabilities. Taylor Chip plans to use locally sourced dairy for its new ice cream line – growing PA’s agricultural sector. The company currently has seven locations in PA: Harrisburg, Hershey, Intercourse, Lancaster, York, and two new locations in Philadelphia.