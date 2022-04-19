PA Health Department Getting New Acting Secretary

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter is leaving the job on Friday. Klinepeter’s has been acting secretary since her predecessor, Alison Beam, left at the end of 2021. Klinepeter has been deeply involved in the government’s handling of COVID-19, including as special advisor to the secretary and executive deputy secretary. Gov. Tom Wolf said his physician general, Dr. Denise Johnson, will take over leadership of the department. Johnson will also continue to serve as physician general.