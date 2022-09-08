PA Health Department Distributes COVID-19 Prevention Kits For Safe Travel

HARRISBURG – PA’s Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the Harrisburg Amtrak Station this afternoon to highlight continued efforts to keep travelers safe from COVID-19. The Department of Health distributed COVID-19 prevention kits that include three at-home antigen test kits, fact sheets, hand sanitizer, disposable face masks, and disinfecting wipes to Harrisburg Amtrak Station passengers. Dr. Johnson says COVID-19 is with us, but we have tools to keep ourselves safe. The effort is one way to remind Pennsylvanians of healthy, preventative habits while also helping to ensure they have access to these tools while traveling. Grant funding from the CDC has supported the efforts to inform travelers and provide resources. The Health Department will also distribute COVID-19 prevention kits to travelers at the Lancaster Amtrak Station on Sept. 16 from 12:30 to 5 p.m.