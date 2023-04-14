PA Handgun Purchase Limit Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – Chester County Rep. Melissa Shusterman wants place a limit on purchases of handguns in PA, allowing one handgun per person within any 30-day time period. The Democrat lawmaker says her proposal would make exceptions for licensed firearm dealers, licensed collectors, law enforcement and correctional facilities, licensed private security companies, and antique firearms. In addition, it would create a pathway for citizens to earn advance permission to purchase more than one gun during the 30-day period. Fines or fees from violators would be deposited into the Violence Prevention Fund and be used for police grants to prevent gun-related injuries.