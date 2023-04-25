PA Governor Signs Executive Order Creating Commonwealth Office Of Digital Experience

HARRISBURG– Governor Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order announcing his customer service transformation strategy and establishing the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to improve online services for Pennsylvanians and streamline the way they interact with the Commonwealth online. As part of this announcement, Governor Shapiro named Bryanna Pardoe to the role of Executive Director of CODE PA. CODE PA will work to provide digital services that are responsive, user-friendly, and accessible to every Pennsylvanian. Pennsylvanians use the Commonwealth’s websites and digital services for everything from renewing their vehicle registration and paying their taxes to visiting our state parks and getting a license that helps further their careers. CODE PA, led by Pardoe, will make it easier for Pennsylvanians to connect with the vital resources provided by the Commonwealth. By creating an internal team that is able to build digital products and services in house, the Shapiro Administration will be able to save taxpayers money in the long run by reducing reliance on expensive contracts with external consultants and vendors.