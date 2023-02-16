PA Governor On Hand For National Guard Readiness

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro attended the PA National Guard’s 3rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team’s Training Proficiency Exercise at the Harrisburg International Airport. The team was being evaluated by U.S. Army on its ability to identify nuclear, radiological, chemical, and biological contaminants, advise on response measures, and assist with requests for support from local authorities. As Commander-in-Chief of the PA National Guard, Gov. Shapiro is committed to mission readiness and ensuring the safety of our children, families, and neighbors. Shapiro said the unit’s specialized and quick response capabilities to safeguard our communities is exactly what the PA National Guard is known for and these brave women and men are highly skilled and ready to defend Pennsylvanians.